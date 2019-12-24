Absolute Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur issue ban to supporter who threw cup at Kepa Arrizabalaga

Matt Debono

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed they have banned a supporter with immediate effect after a cup was thrown towards Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. 

In a heated affair on and off the field, in the second-half a cup was thrown in the direction of the Blues keeper from the home stands. 

Spurs have taken action, and have confirmed via their official website that the supporter has been identified and banned. 

"We can confirm that we have identified and issued an immediate ban to the individual responsible for throwing a cup at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during Sunday’s Premier League home fixture.

"We shall continue to take the strongest action possible against anyone found to be behaving in this way.

"Fans are reminded that our Ground Regulations state – the following acts are offences under the Football (Offences) Act 1991 (as amended):

• The throwing of any object within the Ground without lawful authority or excuse.
• The chanting of anything of an indecent or racist nature.
• The entry onto the playing area or any adjacent area to which spectators are not generally admitted without lawful authority or excuse.

That wasn't the only incident during the London derby, following alleged racism towards defender Antonio Rudiger. 

Spurs have confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing.

"Our investigation into the alleged racist abuse against Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger remains ongoing," said by Spurs in a statement.

WATCH: Frank Lampard offers full support to Antonio Rudiger

Son Heung-min was also on the receiving end of racist abuse by a Chelsea fan, who was ejected and arrested, following reports made by fellow Blues supporters in the away. 

Tottenham have asked any supporters with any information to the incidents to contact the club. 

"If anyone has any further information they should please email supporterservices@tottenhamhotspur.com or text 07537 404821."

