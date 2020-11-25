Tottenham injury news: Toby Alderweireld will miss Chelsea clash
Matt Debono
Chelsea have been handed an injury boost ahead of Sunday's London derby against Tottenham Hotspur with defender Toby Alderweireld out through injury.
It's a top of the table clash at Stamford Bridge at the weekend in the Premier League as Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho go head-to-head once again.
But as per Standard Sport, Mourinho will be without Alderweireld for both their Europa League match against Ludogorets and Chelsea this week.
Alderweireld was forced off in Spurs' 2-0 against Manchester City at the weekend with a groin problem and although there is optimism over the lack of severity of the injury, he is expected to miss Sunday's derby.
Mourinho confirmed the news in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday that Alderweireld would be out for two to four weeks.
"He has a muscular injury but not as big as we initially thought.
"He'll have his time to be out but not like a month, which was immediately what we thought. So I would say between 2-4 weeks but of course not playing tomorrow."
----------
