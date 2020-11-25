Tottenham injury news: Toby Alderweireld will miss Chelsea clash

Chelsea have been handed an injury boost ahead of Sunday's London derby against Tottenham Hotspur with defender Toby Alderweireld out through injury.

It's a top of the table clash at Stamford Bridge at the weekend in the Premier League as Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho go head-to-head once again.

But as per Standard Sport, Mourinho will be without Alderweireld for both their Europa League match against Ludogorets and Chelsea this week.

(Photo Neil Hall - by Pool/Getty Images)

Alderweireld was forced off in Spurs' 2-0 against Manchester City at the weekend with a groin problem and although there is optimism over the lack of severity of the injury, he is expected to miss Sunday's derby.

Mourinho confirmed the news in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday that Alderweireld would be out for two to four weeks.

"He has a muscular injury but not as big as we initially thought.

"He'll have his time to be out but not like a month, which was immediately what we thought. So I would say between 2-4 weeks but of course not playing tomorrow."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube