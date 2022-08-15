Skip to main content

Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte's Instagram Message To Thomas Tuchel

The former Chelsea boss had some extra words for Tuchel after their fiery exchange at full time left them both with red cards.

Chelsea faced Spurs at Stamford Bridge yesterday where a number of key decisions went away from the Blues as the game finished 2-2 thanks to a late Harry Kane equaliser.

The manager's went to shake hands after the game, where Tuchel took offence to the Spurs coach not looking him in the eyes as they did. This escalated as they both didn't release their grips and were seperated by member's of both teams.

The post-match drama led to a red card for both parties, but it would seem that one of them wasn't done there.

Conte took to social media to send a message to his rival manager. The former Italy International posted a photo of Tuchel celebrating Reece James' goal where he ran past Spurs' technical area.

The caption suggests that the Italian would have the German had he seen him running past him at the time.

Further drama from the game came in the form of referee Anthony Taylor, as Blues fans make note of continual poor performances when officiating their games.

A petition has been started by Chelsea fans to ban Taylor officiating their games, that has already hit 10,000 signatures.

