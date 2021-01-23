Tottenham manager José Mourinho responds to speculation surrounding Frank Lampard's future at Chelsea

Spurs head coach José Mourinho was asked about Frank Lampard's future at Stamford Bridge in his FA Cup fourth-round pre-match press conference.

Mourinho, who won three Premier League titles over two stints as Chelsea boss, was quizzed about his former player's future at the club amid constant talk of Lampard being shown the door midway through an underwhelming campaign for the Blues.

"That's not my problem at all," said Mourinho, when asked if he thought Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich would stick with Lampard during a difficult time at the wheel for the 42-year-old Englishman.

Lampard was an indispensable part of the relentless Chelsea side that won back-to-back Premier League titles under Mourinho during the 2004/05 and 2005/06 campaigns.

No manager understands the pressure that comes with the Chelsea job better than Mourinho, having been sacked twice by Abramovich despite winning the league during both his spells in west London.

The 57-year-old Portugese has come up twice against his young managerial counterpart so far this season - eliminating Chelsea in the Carabao Cup third-round on penalties in September before a drab stalemate at Stamford Bridge in the league in November.

