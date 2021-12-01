Skip to main content
Trevoh Chalobah Breaks Silence After Hamstring Injury in Watford Win

Author:

Trevoh Chalobah has spoken for the first time since injuring his hamstring during Chelsea's 2-1 win over Watford on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old was forced off on the hour mark at Vicarage Road after he pulled up with a hamstring problem.

Chalobah moved into midfield for the second half after playing in the defence for the first 45 as Saul Niguez was substituted at half time by Thomas Tuchel. 

imago1008386699h

But the injury blows continued for Tuchel and Chelsea on Wednesday. Hakim Ziyech replaced the youngster, and in the process, netted the winner to secure Chelsea all three points to maintain their spot at the top of the Premier League.

Chalobah took to social media during the game to express his disappointment at the setback. 

Read More

The injury problems are mounting up at a bad time for the Blues as they head into the hectic festive fixture schedule. 

Tuchel was concerned over the defender's condition post-match ahead of their clash against West Ham on Saturday in the early kick off. 

"The most worried I am is about the injury on Trevoh Chalobah," Tuchel told Amazon Prime. 

"We got a lot of hits today. The doctor was on the field, 20 times it felt like, to treat players. It’s a big loss with Trevoh. We have already some injured key players so I am worried about that because the next game is Saturday at 12:30."

More Chelsea Coverage

