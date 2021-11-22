'We Want to Win Every Game' - Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah Speaks Ahead of Juventus Clash

Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Trevoh Chalobah Comments on Juventus Ahead of Champions League Clash

Author:

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah has commented on Juventus ahead of their Champions League tie on Tuesday night. 

The Blues are currently second behind the Serie A giants in their group, with the Turin-based side winning 1-0 in the reverse fixture thanks to Federico Chiesa's early second half goal.

A point against their opposition on Tuesday would be enough for Chelsea to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition and continue the defence of their European title. 

imago1006991603h

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Chalobah commented on his side's aims heading into the match after their disappointing defeat against Juventus earlier in the season, as he said: “As a club we want to win every game, that’s the most important thing. 

"We know it wasn’t our best performance in that game (vs Juventus) and we want to rectify that tomorrow."

The 22-year-old come on as a substitute in the remaining half an hour in the reverse fixture, his first ever appearance in the Champions League.

Read More

He has made 11 appearances so far in his debut season for the first team having previously had loan spells at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Lorient.

imago1008136751h

Since their defeat in Turin at the end of September Chelsea have been unbeaten in all competitions, with a 3-0 win away at Leicester on Saturday solidifying their three point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

They have been victorious in the other three games in their Champions League group, beating Zenit at home and Malmo both home and away.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007585675h
News

'We Want to Win Every Game' - Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah Speaks Ahead of Juventus Clash

55 seconds ago
imago1008151857h
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla's Jules Kounde Remains Primary Target For Chelsea Ahead of January Transfer Window

15 minutes ago
imago1007587426h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Mateo Kovacic is Out of Clash Against Juventus

30 minutes ago
imago0032638418h
News

'This is What He Created Here' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Roman Abramovich

1 hour ago
imago1008115612h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Juventus: Ziyech Handed Start as Werner Returns From Injury

1 hour ago
imago1008121514h
News

Report: Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Exit 'Ever More Likely' Amid Real Madrid Interest

1 hour ago
imago1007424933h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea to Make Late Romelu Lukaku Decision Ahead of Juventus Clash

2 hours ago
imago1002915233h
News

Revealed: Roman Abramovich Will Not Attend Chelsea's Champions League Clash vs Juventus

2 hours ago