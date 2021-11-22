'We Want to Win Every Game' - Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah Speaks Ahead of Juventus Clash

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah has commented on Juventus ahead of their Champions League tie on Tuesday night.

The Blues are currently second behind the Serie A giants in their group, with the Turin-based side winning 1-0 in the reverse fixture thanks to Federico Chiesa's early second half goal.

A point against their opposition on Tuesday would be enough for Chelsea to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition and continue the defence of their European title.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Chalobah commented on his side's aims heading into the match after their disappointing defeat against Juventus earlier in the season, as he said: “As a club we want to win every game, that’s the most important thing.

"We know it wasn’t our best performance in that game (vs Juventus) and we want to rectify that tomorrow."

The 22-year-old come on as a substitute in the remaining half an hour in the reverse fixture, his first ever appearance in the Champions League.

He has made 11 appearances so far in his debut season for the first team having previously had loan spells at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Lorient.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Since their defeat in Turin at the end of September Chelsea have been unbeaten in all competitions, with a 3-0 win away at Leicester on Saturday solidifying their three point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

They have been victorious in the other three games in their Champions League group, beating Zenit at home and Malmo both home and away.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube