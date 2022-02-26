Trevoh Chalobah Delivers One Word Verdict on Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Future
Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has delivered his verdict on Antonio Rudiger's future at the club, believig he should remain at Stamford Bridge.
The 22-year-old has previously admitted he holds a strong relationship with the German international.
Speaking to the Athletic, Chalobah gave a one-word verdict on whether Rudiger should remain at the club.
When asked if he would like to see Rudiger stay at Chelsea, Chalobah simply replied: "Yes."
He continued to heap praise on the German international, saying: “He’s very straightforward. He’ll tell me how it is and what I need to do. He’ll speak to me like a grown adult, not a little boy. For me, that’s what’s helped — it’s kept me on my toes. You know how aggressive he is on the pitch, and that’s how I want to be on the pitch as well.”
Rudiger's current contract at Chelsea expires at the end of the season, with him yet to put pen to paper on a new contract.
The most recent report has stated that Chelsea are willing to offer Rudiger close to what he is demanding as an agreement could still be reached.
What has Antonio Rudiger said over his future?
Rudiger spoke earlier this month of his happiness in the capital and insists Chelsea play a major role in deciding where his future lies.
"I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions.
"Of course I want to win the Premier League. Does it keep getting better and better for me at Chelsea? Yes."
