'It’s Very Emotional' - Trevoh Chalobah Reacts to his Impressive Champions League Debut

Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Trevoh Chalobah Fulfils Chelsea Dream of Scoring in the Champions League

Author:

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has expressed his delight of scoring in the Champions League after his side's big win against Juventus on Tuesday night.

The Blues were 4-0 winners at Stamford Bridge as the 22-year-old scored his third goal of the season, with Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner also getting onto the scoresheet.

Victory at Stamford Bridge sees Chelsea qualify for the last-16 and they will be hoping to go through into the knockout stages as group winners.

imago1008209725h (1)

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Chalobah commented on what it meant for him to net his first goal in the prestigious competition. 

“It meant a lot. When I was a young kid I used to watch the Champions League here. 

"To be involved and get a goal, it’s very emotional. Now it’s about consistency. I need to impress the manager and keep going.

Read More

“I tried to get as much power on it. That’s what I’ve done.”

The centre-back, who also started in the 3-0 win over Leicester on Saturday, made his first appearance in the Champions League on Tuesday night. His goal came after 25 minutes as he blasted the ball in from close range after Juventus failed to clear from a corner.

imago1008209802h (1)

Ten minutes into the second half, James was on hand to show great composure and fire in a half-volley from the right hand side of the box. Hudson-Odoi made it 3-0 just two minutes later after some great team play from the Blues.

Substitute Werner then tapped in the fourth of the evening deep into injury time.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008209801h
News

'It’s Very Emotional' - Trevoh Chalobah Reacts to his Impressive Champions League Debut

18 seconds ago
imago1008209721h
News

'We Are Not Worried' - Thomas Tuchel Responds to Claims Chelsea Play Defensive Football

20 minutes ago
imago1007848772h (1)
News

Christian Pulisic Provides Positive Chelsea Fitness Update Ahead of Man United Clash

40 minutes ago
imago1008213197h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Ben Chilwell Admission Following Ankle Injury vs Juventus

1 hour ago
imago1008209158h
News

'It Meant a Lot' - Trevoh Chalobah Comments on First Champions League Goal for Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1008209155h
News

Chelsea Hand Juventus Unwanted History Record After 4-0 Thrashing

2 hours ago
imago1008209725h
News

'We Did Well to Nullify Them' - Trevoh Chalobah Comments on Chelsea's Win Against Juventus

2 hours ago
imago1008213591h
News

'We Have to Take the Lesson' - Leonardo Bonucci Reacts to Heavy Defeat Against Chelsea

2 hours ago