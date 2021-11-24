'It’s Very Emotional' - Trevoh Chalobah Reacts to his Impressive Champions League Debut

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has expressed his delight of scoring in the Champions League after his side's big win against Juventus on Tuesday night.

The Blues were 4-0 winners at Stamford Bridge as the 22-year-old scored his third goal of the season, with Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner also getting onto the scoresheet.

Victory at Stamford Bridge sees Chelsea qualify for the last-16 and they will be hoping to go through into the knockout stages as group winners.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Chalobah commented on what it meant for him to net his first goal in the prestigious competition.

“It meant a lot. When I was a young kid I used to watch the Champions League here.

"To be involved and get a goal, it’s very emotional. Now it’s about consistency. I need to impress the manager and keep going.

“I tried to get as much power on it. That’s what I’ve done.”

The centre-back, who also started in the 3-0 win over Leicester on Saturday, made his first appearance in the Champions League on Tuesday night. His goal came after 25 minutes as he blasted the ball in from close range after Juventus failed to clear from a corner.

Ten minutes into the second half, James was on hand to show great composure and fire in a half-volley from the right hand side of the box. Hudson-Odoi made it 3-0 just two minutes later after some great team play from the Blues.

Substitute Werner then tapped in the fourth of the evening deep into injury time.

