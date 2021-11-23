Trevoh Chalobah Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Amid Contract Uncertainty

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has heaped praise upon his 'mentor' Antonio Rudiger as the German is linked with moves away from the club at the end of the season.

Rudiger has been heavily linked with a transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid when his contract is up next summer.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Juventus, Chalobah discussed his fellow defender.

He revealed: “Antonio has been a very good mentor to me since he first came in when (Antonio) Conte was here. He took me in and helped me in training sessions. When I went out on loan, he told me what was needed. It’s been good.

"It’s good to share the pitch with him. ”

Chalobah will be hoping that Rudiger extends his stay at Chelsea as he looks to continue learning alongside the German.

Chalobah's fellow defenders Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen are also out of contract at the end of the season and in the unlikely event that all four depart, Chalobah would be the only senior defender at the club after signing a contract extension recently.

On signing the contract extension, he said: "It’s quite surreal. It’s a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues.

