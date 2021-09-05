Trevoh Chalobah Hints at Midfield Role at Chelsea Despite Saul Niguez Arrival

Chelsea's 22-year-old Academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah has discussed his versatility and hinted that he could play in midfield for Thomas Tuchel's side this season.

The youngster will stay with the Chelsea first team this season after impressing Tuchel in the summer.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Chalobah discussed his versatility.

SIPA USA

He said: “I can fill out a role in the midfield as well if needed, it’s good to have that versatility and for a manager to have options.”

Chalobah had previously played in midfield during loan spells with Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town in the Championship and started last season playing in midfield for FC Lorient in France before moving further back.

The 22-year-old has a clear understanding of what it takes to play in the role as he explained:

“To play in midfield you need to be good on the ball and that’s one of my main things, but obviously you need that at the back as well here, being comfortable on the ball, aiming to play out through the likes of Jorginho and N’Golo Kante.”

Chelsea were looking light in midfield, with Jorginho, Kante and Mateo Kovacic the three preferred options.

However, Deadline Day saw the Blues bring in Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid whilst they missed out on defender Jules Kounde.

This shows that Tuchel sees Chalobah as one of his defensive options rather than utilising the Cobham graduate in midfield.

Despite this, Chalobah is willing to put in a shift wherever he is chosen to play and came off the bench against Liverpool to sure the team up in midfield as they were down to ten men.

