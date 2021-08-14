Trevoh Chalobah ‘Lost for Words’ After Netting Goal on Chelsea Premier League Debut

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has reacted to his goalscoring Premier League debut as the Blues ran out 3-0 winners against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old scored Chelsea's third goal, netting an unstoppable shot from outside the box.

Speaking to BBC after the game, Chalobah admitted that he was 'lost for words'.

He said: "I'm lost for words at the moment. It's been an amazing week for me.

"I've been at this club since I was eight. Playing at Stamford Bridge where I've watched a lot of games, I've been a ball boy and come with my family on Champions League nights. Finally playing here is amazing."

The defender was named in the back three alongside Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger after an impressive run in pre-season.

Chalobah bagged his first Chelsea goal in his first start during the London derby and admitted he didn't know what to do in celebration.

"When I scored I didn't know what to do. I dropped to my knees and I was crying, really. It's amazing for myself and my family.

The defender, who spent last season on loan at Lorient, won his first Chelsea trophy during the week as the Blues lifted the UEFA Super League.

Speaking regarding his Premier League debut for Chelsea, Chalobah admitted that the hard work starts now.

"I had to wait but for me it's important to work hard, stay patient and keep working to focus on your game and where you need to improve. This is not enough, I need to do more and more and that's what I'm aiming to do."

