Trevoh Chalobah Makes Antonio Rudiger & Thiago Silva Admission Amid Contract Uncertainty

Trevoh Chalobah has admitted defensive duo Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva have played a 'massive part' in his development at Chelsea this season.

The 22-year-old has broken through as a Chelsea regular this term after returning from loan in the summer.

He netted on his Premier League debut, and then scored on his first Champions League start for the Blues against Juventus on Tuesday night as they came out 4-0 winners.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

He played alongside Rudiger and Silva at the back. To no surprise, they kept another clean sheet just like they did against Leicester City.

Chalobah was awarded the Player of the Match award at Stamford Bridge but he was quick to praise his fellow centre-backs.

“He’s been a massive part," said Chalobah about Rudiger. "He’s always helping me, Thiago too. Consistency is what is needed. I try to deliver every game."

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The youngster was delighted to get a goal in Europe and is already looking to the next game to make his mark and impress.

n the goal, he added: “It meant a lot. When I was a young kid I used to watch the Champions League here. To be involved and get a goal, it’s very emotional. Now it’s about consistency. I need to impress the manager and keep going.

“I tried to get as much power on it. That’s what I’ve done.”

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube