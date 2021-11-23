Trevoh Chalobah Makes Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea's Mentality Ahead of Title Challenge

Trevoh Chalobah has made an honest admission regarding Chelsea's mentality as the Blues sit top of the Premier League table as they look to win their first domestic title under Thomas Tuchel.

The 22-year-old has been in impressive form for the side, getting regular game time with 90 minutes against Leicester City in a 3-0 win the most recent.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Juventus, Chalobah opened up on the winning mentality that Tuchel has instilled at Chelsea.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

When asked about the Blues' incredible defensive record, Chalobah opened up on the mentality at Cobham.

He said: “It starts from training, it’s very competitive even in small sided games. Nobody wants to lose, nobody wants to concede a goal. It all starts from the training pitch.

"The mentality we have and what the manager demands - it shows in the games. We hate conceding. If you don’t concede goals, you don’t lose games. I think that’s what we’re getting at the moment so it’s good.”

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Chelsea will be hoping to keep up their impressive form as they sit top of the Premier League table, three points clear of their title rivals.

Next up for Tuchel's side is a home clash against Juventus, needing just one point to qualify for the next round of the Champions League.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube