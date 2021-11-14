Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Trevoh Chalobah Makes Surprising Chelsea Trophy Promise

    Trevoh Chalobah has hinted that he will dye his hair blue if Chelsea win a trophy this season.

    The 22-year-old has broken his way into the Chelsea first team this season, impressing Thomas Tuchel in pre-season and earning his place in the Blues squad.

    Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Chalobah has made a surprising suggestion that he will dye his hair if his side win a trophy this season.

    imago1007585675h

    He said: "I’ve had so many different hairstyles over the years – the half-blond, half-black as well as black with blond tips. I had orange hair for Lorient when I was on loan there.

    Read More

    "I like being different, being myself and unique. If we win a trophy, maybe I’ll go all blue for my next change! I change things up a lot but it’s not for everyone."

    In the past, Chelsea have seen Tiemoue Bakayoko dye his hair Blue after scoring his first goal for the club and Chalobah could be the next Blue's man to change up his hairstyle to suit his side.

    Chelsea are still competing in the Carabao Cup, UEFA Champions League and sit top of the Premier League table, with the FA Cup to come in January as the Blues look for silverware once more this season.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    imago1007585687h
