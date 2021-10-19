    • October 19, 2021
    Trevoh Chalobah Names the Surprising Chelsea Player That 'Always Believed' in Him

    Author:

    Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah has revealed the teammate that 'always believed' in him, and it is a shock to many.

    The defender emerged this season, breaking into Thomas Tuchel's first team after a successful loan move at FC Lorient in France last season.

    Now, speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, Chalobah has named Antonio Rudiger as a playet that took him under his wing at Chelsea.

    He said: "I'd say Toni (Antonio Rudiger). When he first came to the club, [Antonio] Conte was here. He's from Sierra Leone too.

    "My brother was here too, he introduced me to Toni and told him to look after me and stuff."

    The 22-year-old Cobham graduate has heaped praise upon Rudiger, revealing that he always believed in him.

    Chalobah training.jfif

    Chalobah continued: "He was the one that always believed in me. I used to talk to him about what to do to improve my game. I told him I was going out on loan, told him what I needed to do.

    "He always believed in me, told me to keep working hard. I've taken my opportunity well but I'd say thanks to him for believing in me."

    The defender's have played together this season as Chelsea have only conceded two goals in the Premier League so far.

