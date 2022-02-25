Trevoh Chalobah on Chelsea Rise, Importance of Loans & England Hopes

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has opened up on his rise into Thomas Tuchel's first team plans, the importance of going on loan and his hopes of making Gareth Southgate's England squad.

The 22-year-old has been a key part of the Chelsea squad this season but has seen less game time in recent weeks.

Speaking to Adam Newson of football.london, Chalobah opened up on his career so far.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The defender returned to Chelsea from a loan spell at FC Lorient in France and fought for his place in pre-season, earning his stay at Stamford Bridge.

“I didn't know what I was doing,” he admits regarding pre-season, “I didn't know if I was going to go on loan or if I was going to leave [permanently]. I just made sure I came back fit – I even did extra work before I came back.

“In my head, I kept thinking 'you never know' even though I probably had other plans. But I had nothing to lose. I just wanted to give it my best.”

The Cobham graduate saw his teammates Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi make their mark in the Chelsea squad and was simply dreaming of joining them on his return to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The dream came true as Chalobah discussed his pride in joining his fellow youngsters in Tuchel's squad.

"My life has changed," Chalobah continued. "This time last year, I was at Lorient on loan. Now I could win my third trophy with Chelsea. I am still pinching myself to this day. Every game and every training session are proud moments."

Chalobah continued to discuss the importance of leaving the club on loan, getting experience at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and FC Lorient.

"Going on loan three times, you could easily give up and think, ‘I’m never going to get to where I want to be’ or ‘that’s not for me'. I just kept going and I want to be an example for the younger boys coming up.

"It is important to go on loan because you need that experience, I played more than 100 games being on loan so in a way I don’t regret anything. All of my loans got me where I am today."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The defender's form this season saw rumours surrounding his international future, with it believed that Southgate will call him up for England to secure his international future ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

When asked about his international future, Chalobah, who is also eligible for Sierra Leone, said: "I’ve been playing for England since Under-16s so I don’t want that to stop. I’ve played throughout the whole age group. I don’t want that to stop. I’ve been playing Under-21s so that’s my next step for sure.

"For me, that will always come if I’m doing well. I try not to focus too much on it. I know if I am doing well at my club when the time is ready it will come. Whether it is in the next two years, whether it is in a few months. Whenever it does come, I will be ready."

It remains to be seen as to whether Southgate will name him in the squad before the 2022 World Cup, but Chalobah would certainly be a welcome adidtion to the Three Lions.

