September 5, 2021
Trevoh Chalobah on 'Dream' to Play With Brother Nathaniel at Chelsea

The youngster has opened up.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea's versatile defender Trevoh Chalobah has discussed his 'dream' to play alongside his brother Nathaniel Chalobah at Chelsea.

The 22-year-old will remain at Chelsea this season after impressing Thomas Tuchel in pre-season.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Chalobah opened up on his dream to play with his brother, Nathaniel, at Chelsea.

sipa_34578908

The pair came through the Blues' esteemed Cobham academy in seperate age groups and went on to make first team appearances for the club.

Nathaniel was part of Antonio Conte's Premier League winning squad but soon moved onto join Premier League side Watford. 

The midfielder now plays for Fulham in the Championship, having completed a Deadline Day move.

Trevoh Chalobah revealed that he spoke to his brother after scoring on his Premier League debut for Chelsea against Crystal Palace.

"I spoke to my brother straight after the Palace game and he was so happy for me because he’s been here as well, he’s played at Stamford Bridge, he’s won the Premier League, so he knows how it feels.” he said.

Chalobah training.jfif

The 22-year-old continued to admit that he dreamed of playing with his brother at Chelsea, but has another dream of playing against him in the Premier League.

He said: “When we were both here and I would go across to take part in training with the first team, it would be nice to train with him. Now one day we could play on the same pitch in the Premier League, that would be another dream.”

The dream could become a reality if Nathaniel Chalobah's Fulham side gain promotion back to the Premier League and Trevoh Chalobah impresses under Tuchel this season.

