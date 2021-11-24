'We Did Well to Nullify Them' - Trevoh Chalobah Comments on Chelsea's Win Against Juventus

Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Trevoh Chalobah Reacts to Chelsea's Champions League Thrashing of Juventus

Author:

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has reacted to his side's thrashing of Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night. 

The 22-year-old opened the scoring for the Blues in their 4-0 win over the Serie A side, with Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner also scoring. 

With just one game remaining in the group, Chelsea have already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition next year. 

imago1008209154h

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Chalobah praised his side's performance at Stamford Bridge as they took their goal total to 43 for the season so far, saying: “That was our main focus, to get the win and get the job done. 

"We knew the problems that they’d cause us. We did well to nullify them."

The centre-back was one of three goal-scorers who have all come through the ranks at Cobham and are now key members of the first team squad.

He opened the scoring for the Blues after 25 minutes, firing past Wojciech Szczesny from close range as Juventus failed to clear a corner.

Read More

imago1008209159h (1)

Ten minutes into the second half, James was on hand to expertly drive in a half volley from the right hand side of the box. Just two minutes later, Hudson-Odoi capped off a well worked move from the hosts with a neat finish.

Deep into added time at the end of the match, Werner tapped in a cross from Hakim Ziyech to mark his return from injury with a goal.

Chalobah's appearance on Tuesday was his first in the Champions League and his third goal of the season, with the youngster being named as Man of the Match by UEFA.

He added: “It’s my first (Player of the Match) trophy. I’m happy!”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008209725h
News

'We Did Well to Nullify Them' - Trevoh Chalobah Comments on Chelsea's Win Against Juventus

41 seconds ago
imago1008213591h
News

'We Have to Take the Lesson' - Leonardo Bonucci Reacts to Heavy Defeat Against Chelsea

30 minutes ago
imago1008211878h
News

Thomas Tuchel Responds to Chelsea's Chances of Retaining Champions League

1 hour ago
imago1008213182h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes History After 50th Game in Charge of Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1008211413h (1)
News

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Training Plans Ahead of Man United Clash

1 hour ago
imago1007424301h
News

Chelsea Handed Romelu Lukaku Boost Ahead of Manchester United Clash After Post-Match Juventus Runs

12 hours ago
imago1008209801h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Key to Keeping Chelsea Squad Happy Following Juventus Triumph

12 hours ago
imago1006594555h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Issues Marcos Alonso Apology for Juventus Substitution Confusion Following Chelsea Victory

12 hours ago