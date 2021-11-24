'We Did Well to Nullify Them' - Trevoh Chalobah Comments on Chelsea's Win Against Juventus

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has reacted to his side's thrashing of Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring for the Blues in their 4-0 win over the Serie A side, with Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner also scoring.

With just one game remaining in the group, Chelsea have already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition next year.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Chalobah praised his side's performance at Stamford Bridge as they took their goal total to 43 for the season so far, saying: “That was our main focus, to get the win and get the job done.

"We knew the problems that they’d cause us. We did well to nullify them."

The centre-back was one of three goal-scorers who have all come through the ranks at Cobham and are now key members of the first team squad.

He opened the scoring for the Blues after 25 minutes, firing past Wojciech Szczesny from close range as Juventus failed to clear a corner.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Ten minutes into the second half, James was on hand to expertly drive in a half volley from the right hand side of the box. Just two minutes later, Hudson-Odoi capped off a well worked move from the hosts with a neat finish.

Deep into added time at the end of the match, Werner tapped in a cross from Hakim Ziyech to mark his return from injury with a goal.

Chalobah's appearance on Tuesday was his first in the Champions League and his third goal of the season, with the youngster being named as Man of the Match by UEFA.

He added: “It’s my first (Player of the Match) trophy. I’m happy!”

