'It Meant a Lot' - Trevoh Chalobah Comments on First Champions League Goal for Chelsea

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has commented on his first ever goal in the Champions League during his side's thrashing of Juventus on Tuesday night.

The Blues defender opened the scoring for his side on his first start in the competition, with Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner also getting onto the scoresheet.

With just one game remaining in the group stages, Chelsea have already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition next year as they continue the defence of their European crown.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Chalobah gave his thoughts on his goal against the Serie A side which has now taken his tally up to three for the season so far, as he said: “It meant a lot. When I was a young kid I used to watch the Champions League here.

"To be involved and get a goal, it’s very emotional. Now it’s about consistency. I need to impress the manager and keep going.

“I tried to get as much power on it. That’s what I’ve done.”

His strike came after 25 minutes of the first half, with the 22-year-old blasting it into the back of the net as Juventus failed to clear from a corner.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

James expertly fired in a half-volley from the right side of the box ten minutes into the second half, with Hudson-Odoi making it 3-0 just two minutes later after a well worked move from the Blues.

Werner came off the bench and scored his side's fourth deep into injury time, tapping in from Hakim Ziyech's cross.

Chelsea are now top of their Champions League group thanks to the win, with their final game coming against Zenit in December.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube