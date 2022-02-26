Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Trevoh Chalobah Recalls Memories of Lionel Messi When He Was a Chelsea Ball Boy

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah has recalled memories of being a ball boy at Stamford Bridge and his awe of seeing Lionel Messi in person.

The defender came through the ranks at Cobham before breaking into Thomas Tuchel's first team plans this season.

Speaking to football.london, Chalobah spoke about his memories of being a ball boy at Chelsea.

imago1008820181h

When asked about his childhood friend Mason Mount, he said: "We used to ball-boy a lot (while in the academy). Whenever we had the chance we used to do it straight away. Us grabbing the ball and throwing it to the players felt massive.

Read More

"I remember one game, I was next to Mason and I think it was me that threw the ball to (Lionel) Messi and I thought ‘wow, I used to watch him on TV and we’re watching him live.’"

Chalobah is yet to face Messi, just missing the Argentinian as he played for FC Lorient last season, a year before Messi joined PSG.

imago1007474535h

However, Chalobah has tested himself against the world's top players, competing in the Premier League for Chelsea and is looking to make the next step and be selected for England by Gareth Southgate ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

"I think for me that’s my next goal," he continued. "My first step was playing at a high level, playing at Chelsea. When you are playing at Chelsea, playing week in, week out then you’ve got the opportunity to play for your country.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1005604062h
News

Trevoh Chalobah Recalls Memories of Lionel Messi When He Was a Chelsea Ball Boy

By Nick Emms
46 seconds ago
imago1010079677h
News

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic 'Can Learn a Lot' From Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

By Nick Emms
30 minutes ago
imago1007474535h
News

Trevoh Chalobah: Reece James & Mason Mount's Chelsea Success 'Motivated Me'

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1007424765h
News

Kai Havertz Defends Romelu Lukaku Following Criticism Since Chelsea Arrival

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1010105753h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel on 'Pleasure' to Play Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in Carabao Cup Final

By Nick Emms
9 hours ago
imago1010077421h
News

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Confirm Kai Havertz's Role for Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

By Matt Debono
9 hours ago
imago1009784330h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Confident of Beating Liverpool in Carbao Cup Final

By Nick Emms
10 hours ago
imago1010077362h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

By Nick Emms
10 hours ago