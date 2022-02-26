Trevoh Chalobah Recalls Memories of Lionel Messi When He Was a Chelsea Ball Boy

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah has recalled memories of being a ball boy at Stamford Bridge and his awe of seeing Lionel Messi in person.

The defender came through the ranks at Cobham before breaking into Thomas Tuchel's first team plans this season.

Speaking to football.london, Chalobah spoke about his memories of being a ball boy at Chelsea.

When asked about his childhood friend Mason Mount, he said: "We used to ball-boy a lot (while in the academy). Whenever we had the chance we used to do it straight away. Us grabbing the ball and throwing it to the players felt massive.

"I remember one game, I was next to Mason and I think it was me that threw the ball to (Lionel) Messi and I thought ‘wow, I used to watch him on TV and we’re watching him live.’"

Chalobah is yet to face Messi, just missing the Argentinian as he played for FC Lorient last season, a year before Messi joined PSG.

However, Chalobah has tested himself against the world's top players, competing in the Premier League for Chelsea and is looking to make the next step and be selected for England by Gareth Southgate ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

"I think for me that’s my next goal," he continued. "My first step was playing at a high level, playing at Chelsea. When you are playing at Chelsea, playing week in, week out then you’ve got the opportunity to play for your country.

