Trevoh Chalobah: Reece James & Mason Mount's Chelsea Success 'Motivated Me'

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has creidited Mason Mount and Reece James for motivating him to succeed at Stamford Bridge.

The trio grew up together, playing for Chelsea's academy at Cobham before making their first team debuts.

Speaking to football.london, Chalobah discussed the pair and how they motivated him to be a success at Chelsea.

imago1008820181h

The defender holds a particularly strong bond with Mason Mount, with the pair going through the ranks at Cobham before making their first team debuts, albeit in different seasons.

When asked about his relationship with the midfielder, Chalobah recalled: "We used to ball-boy a lot (while in the academy). Whenever we had the chance we used to do it straight away. Us grabbing the ball and throwing it to the players felt massive.

Read More

"I remember one game, I was next to Mason and I think it was me that threw the ball to Lionel Messi and I thought ‘wow, I used to watch him on TV and we’re watching him live.’"

Chalobah would go on to play against world class players, although not yet facing Messi, who is currently plying his trade for Paris Saint-Germain.

imago1005604062h

The 22-year-old continued to reflect on how his Chelsea teammates, who he played with in the academy, motivated him.

"Having played with Mason and Reece, seeing them play for Chelsea was massive. It just motivated me more to believe I could get there one day as well," he continued.

"Training with them when they came back from holidays (in the summer) just brought back the days when I was playing with them in the academy. It made me feel comfortable and relaxed."

imago1007474535h
