Trevoh Chalobah Reveals How He Signed for Chelsea as a Youngster

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has revealed the journey that led to him joining Chelsea at such a young age.

The 22-year-old moved to England from Sierra Leone with his family at the age of seven, along with his brother Nathaniel who also played for Chelsea.

Speaking to Chelsea via the Fifth Stand App, Chalobah discussed why he joined Chelsea.

He revealed that it was due to his brother as he said: "My older brother Nathaniel, it was him. He used to play in the park and got scouted by Fulham. Since then I started to think, 'yeah this is something maybe I want to do, let me try it', I started in school."

"Then Fulham came in for me. My brother had gone to Chelsea, then the scout there said instead of going to Fulham, come to Chelsea."

It has been a long journey for the youngster, who has now made Thomas Tuchel's first team plans after a successful loan spell at FC Lorient in Ligue 1 last season.

The Blues will be hoping that Chalobah can keep up his good form and mature into a more crucial role for Tuchel's side after they let Kurt Zouma depart in the summer, without bringing in a replacement.

