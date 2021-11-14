'It’s Really Important to Look After Yourself' - Trevoh Chalobah Reveals What He Does Outside of Football

Skip to main content
    November 14, 2021
    Trevoh Chalobah Reveals What He Does Outside of Football

    Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah has revealed what he does outside of playing football. 

    The 22-year-old has impressed in his first full season in the Blues first team this campaign after impressing in pre-season.

    He has made ten appearances so far for Chelsea this year with two goals to his name from centre-back.

    In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Chalobah revealed what he does when he is not on the pitch for the European Champions, as he said: "If I’m not playing a lot of games, I tend to do stuff to keep myself fit and ready. 

    "It’s really important to look after yourself outside of the club so I do quite a bit of exercise on my own.

    "It’s important for the mental side of things as well. That’s a big part of the game now so I try to get the right balance. 

    "Sometimes I go home and do a bit of work but other times I’ll just chill out and watch Netflix."

    Chalobah made his first senior appearance for the club in the Super Cup final against Villarreal in August. Just three days later, he made his debut in the Premier League on the opening day of the season against Crystal Palace and even got himself onto the scoresheet with a superb strike from range.

    He had previously spent loan spells at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Lorient before becoming a key part of the first team squad at his boyhood club.

    Chelsea next face Leicester City.

