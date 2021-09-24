Trevoh Chalobah: Ruben Loftus-Cheek & Ross Barkley Took Chelsea Chances Handed By Thomas Tuchel

Trevoh Chalobah has credited Chelsea duo Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley for taking their opportunity in the side against Aston Villa.

Loftus-Cheek was handed a start by Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday, while Barkley came off the bench as the Blues progressed in the Carabao Cup after winning on penalties.

It was a Man of the match display by Loftus-Cheek, looking comfortable, confident, assured and calm in the midfield alongside N'Golo Kante.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Barkley was brought on in the second half as Chelsea searched for a winner, getting much needed minutes after not finding a summer move away from Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel made 10 changes to his starting XI for the cup tie, including Chalobah coming back into the team after an impressive pre-season and start to the campaign.

What Trevoh Chalobah said

‘I think we can take a lot of confidence," Chalobah told the official Chelsea website.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

"A few players took their chance like with Ruben Loftus-Cheek playing, Ross Barkley coming on, and that shows the togetherness we have which is the philosophy the manager wants and that's what we're learning every day in training

"I've got to work hard in training every day and show the manager. I've got to give him that trust so he is ready to play me. I'll be ready no matter what, I'll always be ready to play and always ready to come on when needed. I see it that when I do get the chance to play, it's also my chance to impress."

