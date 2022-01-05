Thomas Tuchel Rules Trevoh Chalobah Out For Clash Against Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has ruled out Trevoh Chalobah for their Carabao Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

The Blues centre-back was substituted in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday and appeared to hobble off the pitch with what was suspected to be a hamstring issue.

It is believed he was a risk for the game anyway but played around 70 minutes of football against the Reds.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea's London derby, Tuchel revealed his side's team news as they prepare for their first game of three in January against their rivals.

“Andreas is a doubt for tomorrow. Trevoh is out because of re-injury.

"Timo Werner trained yesterday. We have one more training to go, he feels much much better which is a good thing. He did full intensity, no reaction so far. If the training is going well we can have him on the bench or give him some minutes.”

Chalobah has been one of the European Champions' top performers in his breakthrough season at the club so far.

IMAGO / PA Images

After impressing Tuchel throughout pre-season he remained as a part of the first team squad and has gone on to make 20 appearances in all competitions, with three goals to his name.

He suffered a similar hamstring problem against Watford at the start of December but only missed three games for the Blues as a result.

Chalobah will therefore be absent from Chelsea's semi-final first leg tie against Spurs at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

