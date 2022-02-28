Skip to main content
Trevoh Chalobah Slams Referee Stuart Attwell After Nasty Challenge From Naby Keita

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has slammed referee Stuart Attwell after a nasty challenge from Naby Keita. 

The Blues lost 11-10 to Liverpool on penalties in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday evening, with substitute Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the decisive penalty. 

Chalobah started in the game against the Reds, but revealed he had to have stitches after a nasty tackle from the Liverpool man. 

In a post on Twitter, the 22-year-old slammed the match referee for failing to send off Keita, whose foot went into the leg of Chalobah.

"Had to get stitches because of this. Referee is right there I don’t get it??"

The challenge left the centre-back in pain on the pitch as Chelsea battled against Liverpool for what would have been their third trophy of the season.

Read More

Both sides had a goal disallowed by VAR in the second half of the game and it was goalless come the end of extra time, with the tie being decided via a penalty shootout.

imago1010235605h

Despite the loss, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed he can take positives from the game, with the German manager competing in his fifth final at the club after just over a year in charge.

"We can't have any regrets. I am proud of the performance and the team. There are a lot of good things and I told the guys we should not lose sleep about this.

"It was an entertaining match of football that was full of intensity and I am very, very happy to have had the chance to be part of this. It was excellent."

