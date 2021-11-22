'I Take it Onto the Pitch' - Trevoh Chalobah Comments on Demands Set by Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has spoken on the demands set by boss Thomas Tuchel.

The Cobham academy product has enjoyed a strong start to his first season in the first team for the Blues, having impressed the German boss during pre-season.

He has scored twice so far this campaign in 11 appearances, including a goal on his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's Champions League clash against Juventus, Chalobah commented on what he does in order to earn Tuchel's trust as he said: “As a young player that’s what you need, to show the manager you are good enough and he can trust you.

"That’s what I tend to do in the training sessions, that’s where it starts then I take it onto the pitch.”

The 22-year-old had previously spent loan spells at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Lorient before working his way into the first team squad this season, making his first senior appearance for the club in the Super Cup final against Villarreal in August.

He also started in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday which saw the Blues remain top of the table after 12 games.

IMAGO / News Images

Their next fixture will be against Juventus on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League group stages.

Chelsea know that a point against the Serie A side will be enough for them to qualify for the knockout rounds of this season's competition.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube