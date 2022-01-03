Trevoh Chalobah Suffers Another Hamstring Injury After Substitution Against Liverpool

Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Trevoh Chalobah Suffers Another Injury Blow After Substitution Against Liverpool
Trevoh Chalobah Suffers Another Injury Blow After Substitution Against Liverpool

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has suffered another injury blow after he was substituted against Liverpool on Sunday evening. 

The Blues man started the game against the Reds at Stamford Bridge, which saw the hosts come from two goals down to draw 2-2 in a thrilling encounter. 

He was replaced by Jorginho in the second half of the game, with the 22-year-old hobbling off the pitch. 

According to Adam Newson, Chalobah was substituted against Liverpool due to a hamstring injury.

It is believed that he was a doubt to start the game but they decided to take the risk, with the centre-back eventually playing 70 minutes of the game.

He suffered a similar problem against Watford at the beginning of December but only missed three games whilst he recovered.

Chalobah is believed to be assessed on Monday to learn the status of his injury.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring after nine minutes against Chelsea, pouncing on a defensive error to give his side the lead.

Former Blue Mohamed Salah then doubled Liverpool's advantage as the game approached the half hour mark thanks to his well taken goal.

However, Thomas Tuchel's side launched a superb comeback before the break. Mateo Kovacic scored one of the goals of the season as his volley from outside the box hit the top right corner and sparked jubilation from the Chelsea fans.

Christian Pulisic then equalised just four minutes later as he raced onto N'Golo Kante's through ball and fired it into the roof of the net.

