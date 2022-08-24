Trevoh Chalobah Tipped to Start Against Leicester City

Former Premier League player Noel Whelan believes Trevoh Chalobah will start against Leicester City on Saturday.

After Kalidou Koulibaly got unnecessarily sent off against Leeds United, the Senegalese defender will miss the Blues' next Premier League game vs Leicester City.

Even though Todd Boehly looks set to make a breakthrough in negotiations with the Foxes over Wesley Fofana, Thomas Tuchel is going to have to find a solution in the meantime.

Reece James has been playing at centre-back the past couple of games but a lot of fans think he is wasted there.

Cesar Azpilicueta can slot into that position but the main question is about who will fill in for Koulibaly against Brendan Rodgers' side on Saturday.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Marc Cucurella can play left centre-back but one name that Tuchel seems to have forgotten about is Trevoh Chalobah.

The 23-year-old played 20 games for the Blues last season but reports have claimed that he is starting to get worried about his potential game time going forward.

However, with Koulibaly out, one pundit believes that the German will give Chalobah a chance to prove himself against Leicester on the weekend.

“I think Chalobah will probably get the nod," Noel Whelan told Football Insider.

“It’s probably not the circumstances Chalobah will have wanted to get the opportunity in, but this is why you have squad players.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

“I think he’s deserving of the opportunity.

“Tuchel has played Reece James or Marc Cucurella as centre-backs this season. Why not put Chalobah in there and push those two on?

“These decisions baffle me, when you have someone like Chalobah in reserve. He’s got the quality, the height, the pace.

“They’ve lost Koulibaly to a stupid decision from an experienced player.”

