Trevoh Chalobah's Nine-Word Message to Tammy Abraham After Chelsea Departure to AS Roma

Trevoh Chalobah has wishes Tammy Abraham well in his next chapter after he completed a permanent transfer to AS Roma.

Abraham, 23, signed a five-year deal at Roma which was confirmed on Tuesday as the £34 million transfer was made official.

His journey from the Academy ranks to first-team comes to an end which saw him make 82 appearances in all competitions, scoring 30 goals and assisting 12 times.

But after game time was limited under Thomas Tuchel and the arrival of Romelu Lukaku, Abraham's time at Chelsea was up and it didn't take long for his move to Italy to be confirmed. He will take up the number nine shirt in Rome as well.

And the well wishes flooded in with Chalobah being the first Blues star to send a message to his now former teammate.

"Good luck brother, may he guide and protect you," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Abraham is yet to write a message to the Chelsea fans but it is likely to follow shortly once he settles in his new surroundings in Italy.

He is looking forward to the switch under Jose Mourinho, saying: “It’s a massive honour to be the no.9 at this club and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team.”

