Trevor Chalobah Reflects on Integration to Chelsea First Team Squad Following Crystal Palace Goal

Chelsea star Trevor Chalobah has provided his thoughts on moving to the club's first-team building after his debut goal against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has burst onto the scene in west London after making an eye-catching start to the season, as he bagged a debut goal in a 3-0 win against the Eagles on the opening day of the new league campaign.

Following a breakthrough spell for the Englishman, the club have reportedly offered him a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge just weeks after Chalobah was being linked with a loan move elsewhere.

In an interview with his boyhood club this week, Chalobah has discussed the transition from being part of the youth ranks to becoming a permanent member of the first-team setup.

"I spoke to the manager (Thomas Tuchel) between the (Crystal) Palace and Arsenal games, and he told me he wanted me to stay, so I moved over to the first-team building that week," said the Sierra Leone-born defender, as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"Before that I was changing over at the Academy (Cobham), but now I’ve fully moved over. It was a nice feeling when the manager (Tuchel) told me. He spoke to me after training and told me how well I’d done, that I’d taken my chance in pre-season and in the games. He said he thinks I can be a good asset to the team."

Chalobah was handed a start in his side's dramatic victory over Villarreal in the Super Cup, as Tuchel's side won 6-5 on penalties (1-1 AET) with the spoils being shared after 120 minutes.

The youngster added: "Even until the day he (Tuchel) told me, I didn’t really believe it (moving to the first-team squad) would happen. Even after the Super Cup, I thought he’d probably want me to go on loan.

"After the Palace game, it was a bit half-and-half, but until he (Tuchel) pulled me into the office and gave me the news, I couldn’t really believe it."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube