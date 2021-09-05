September 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Trevor Chalobah Reflects on Integration to Chelsea First Team Squad Following Crystal Palace Goal

Big season ahead.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea star Trevor Chalobah has provided his thoughts on moving to the club's first-team building after his debut goal against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has burst onto the scene in west London after making an eye-catching start to the season, as he bagged a debut goal in a 3-0 win against the Eagles on the opening day of the new league campaign.

Following a breakthrough spell for the Englishman, the club have reportedly offered him a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge just weeks after Chalobah was being linked with a loan move elsewhere.

Chalobah vs Palace.jfif

In an interview with his boyhood club this week, Chalobah has discussed the transition from being part of the youth ranks to becoming a permanent member of the first-team setup.

"I spoke to the manager (Thomas Tuchel) between the (Crystal) Palace and Arsenal games, and he told me he wanted me to stay, so I moved over to the first-team building that week," said the Sierra Leone-born defender, as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"Before that I was changing over at the Academy (Cobham), but now I’ve fully moved over. It was a nice feeling when the manager (Tuchel) told me. He spoke to me after training and told me how well I’d done, that I’d taken my chance in pre-season and in the games. He said he thinks I can be a good asset to the team."

Chalobah training.jfif

Chalobah was handed a start in his side's dramatic victory over Villarreal in the Super Cup, as Tuchel's side won 6-5 on penalties (1-1 AET) with the spoils being shared after 120 minutes.

The youngster added: "Even until the day he (Tuchel) told me, I didn’t really believe it (moving to the first-team squad) would happen. Even after the Super Cup, I thought he’d probably want me to go on loan.

"After the Palace game, it was a bit half-and-half, but until he (Tuchel) pulled me into the office and gave me the news, I couldn’t really believe it."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

trevoh-chalobah-chelsea-2018-1520605557-14377
News

Trevor Chalobah Reflects on Integration to Chelsea First Team Squad Following Crystal Palace Goal

46
News

Report: Why Chelsea Decided Against Signing Declan Rice and Aurélien Tchouaméni This Summer

sipa_34676622
News

Romelu Lukaku Reveals Reason Why He Left Inter Milan Following Chelsea Transfer

E8_Eni8WYAU04yr
News

Trevoh Chalobah Hints at Midfield Role at Chelsea Despite Saul Niguez Arrival

1006368585
News

Report: Kai Havertz Doubtful for Germany After Contracting 'Flu Virus'

sipa_34701032 (2)
Transfer News

Sevilla Manager Julen Lopetegui Reveals Why Chelsea Had Jules Kounde Bids Rejected

crop-15953292
News

Romelu Lukaku Makes Jorginho Admission Following UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award

sipa_34756503
News

Romelu Lukaku Confirms Several Chelsea Bids Before Club Record Transfer