Trevor Chalobah Wins Chelsea Goal of the Month Award for August
Trevor Chalobah has landed Chelsea's Goal of the Month award for August following his sensational strike against Crystal Palace.
The 22-year-old has burst onto the scene in west London after making an eye-catching start to the season, as he bagged a debut goal in a 3-0 win against the Eagles on the opening day of the new league campaign.
Following a breakthrough spell for the Englishman, the club have reportedly offered him a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge just weeks after Chalobah was being linked with a loan move elsewhere.
The youngster, who has emerged through the youth ranks at Cobham, has settled in well in the first-team after a strong start to new campaign.
His strike against Patrick Vieira's side, which came off the back of a series of impressive displays in pre-season training, have set the tone for what could be a year to remember at Stamford Bridge.
In an interview with his boyhood club last week, Chalobah discussed the transition from being part of the youth ranks to becoming a permanent member of the first-team setup.
"I spoke to the manager (Thomas Tuchel) between the (Crystal) Palace and Arsenal games, and he told me he wanted me to stay, so I moved over to the first-team building that week," said the Sierra Leone-born defender, as quoted by Chelsea's official website.
"Before that I was changing over at the Academy (Cobham), but now I’ve fully moved over. It was a nice feeling when the manager (Tuchel) told me.
"He (Tuchel) spoke to me after training and told me how well I’d done, that I’d taken my chance in pre-season and in the games. He said he thinks I can be a good asset to the team."
Chalobah was handed a start in his side's dramatic victory over Villarreal in the Super Cup, as Tuchel's side won 6-5 on penalties (1-1 AET) with the spoils being shared after 120 minutes.
The defender added: "Even until the day he (Tuchel) told me, I didn’t really believe it (moving to the first-team squad) would happen. Even after the Super Cup, I thought he’d probably want me to go on loan.
"After the Palace game, it was a bit half-and-half, but until he (Tuchel) pulled me into the office and gave me the news, I couldn’t really believe it."
