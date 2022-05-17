Skip to main content

Trivago 'Confirm' Todd Boehly's Takeover of Chelsea With Welcome Tweet

Club sponsor Trivago have appeared to confirm Todd Boehly's takeover of Chelsea Football Club with a welcome tweet from their Twitter account. 

Boehly is set to complete his purchase of the Blues in the coming weeks after current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of March. 

The UK Government's license for the club expires at the end of the month, but a takeover is expected to be finalised before then. 

In a tweet posted on Tuesday morning, Trivago appeared to have confirmed the arrival of Boehly as Chelsea's new owner.

The travel company, who are one of the club's sponsors and have their name printed on the players' training kits, said: "Welcome to the Chelsea family, Todd Boehly! #LetsGo"

Boehly and his consortium are 'on course' to complete their takeover of the reigning World and European Champions by May 31.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was reported on Monday that the Department of Culture, Media and Sport had denied that there is a 'notion of alarm' regarding the sale, with fears that it could collapse. 

imago1009355678h (3)

Journalist Ben Jacobs reported: "The notion of "alarm" in Whitehall at the Chelsea sale falling through is being denied by my DCMS sources. 

"Abramovich has an independent advisor engaging with the government. The sale paperwork only arrived last week. There are still key points to be resolved, though."

Boehly beat offers from Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca to be named as the preferred bidder by Raine Group, the merchant bank who have overseen the sale of the Stamford Bridge club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012046218h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Leading Race for Raphinha After Chelsea Negotiations Froze During Sanctions

By Rob Calcutt17 minutes ago
imago1011916486h
News

Todd Boehly 'on Course' to Complete Chelsea Takeover by May 31

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1008549616h
News

Chelsea Qualify for 2022/23 UEFA Champions League After Arsenal Defeat at Newcastle

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1011289570h (4)
News

It Would Be Criminal for Government to Block Chelsea Foundation Donating £2.5BN to Ukraine, Says Former UNICEF Executive

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1010500719h
News

Roman Abramovich 'Not Concerned' About Chelsea Sale Falling Through Despite Government Claims

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1009355678h (3)
News

'Notion of Alarm' Regarding Chelsea Sale Denied By DCMS Following Abramovich Rumours

By Nick Emms15 hours ago
imago1012001020h
Transfer News

Report: Azpilicueta Wants Boehly to Honour Abramovich Agreement & Allow Chelsea Exit

By Nick Emms15 hours ago
imago1011916486h
News

Report: Bruce Buck's Chelsea Future In Doubt After Government Accusations

By Nick Emms16 hours ago