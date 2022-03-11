Trivago has confirmed they will not be suspending or withdrawing their sponsorship with Chelsea following the sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich.

They agreed a multi-year partnership with Chelsea ahead of the 2021/22 season, joining the Blues as the club's official Training Wear partner.

Trivago's logo is seen on all of the club's training kits across the Men's, Women's, and Academy Teams.

But following the news of Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK Government amid his involvement with the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin, it saw his assets frozen.

As a result, sponsors of Chelsea have been considering their agreements. Nike, Hyundai and Parimatch are all reviewing, while Three have temporarily suspended their sponsorship.

But Trivago has confirmed they will keep their deal with Chelsea and are 'looking forward to a transition of ownership as soon as possible and want to support the club in this process'.

What have Trivago said?

In a statement released on Friday morning, they said: "As a global travel brand, we believe in connecting and bringing people together. These are values shared by Chelsea Football Club, an institution that is now 117 years old with a tradition so vitally important to its fans and communities, both locally and globally, and that is why we decided to partner with the Club last year.

"The uncertainty over the current ownership situation of Chelsea FC has been challenging. Moving forward, it is important to us to continue supporting the club, the fans and community along with the essential work that the Chelsea Foundation does to help those in need. We are looking forward to a transition of ownership as soon as possible and want to support the club in this process. We will provide any update to our business relationship if and when appropriate.

"As a company of global citizens, we cannot condone the unprovoked and catastrophic invasion of Ukraine. We believe in a free world, freedom of speech and peace. We continue our efforts together with our teams to support the humanitarian efforts and to ease the suffering of the affected population. We stand with Ukraine."

