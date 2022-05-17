Skip to main content

Trivago Remove Post After Todd Boehly to Chelsea Welcome Tweet

Chelsea sponsor Trivago have removed their post which seemed to confirm Todd Boehly's takeover of the club.

Boehly is set to complete his purchase of the Blues in the coming weeks after current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of March.

On Tuesday morning, Trivago took to Twitter to post a welcome message to Boehly, despite no official annoucement that the sale has been completed.

WhatsApp Image 2022-05-17 at 3.18.43 PM

The travel company, who are one of the club's sponsors and have their name printed on the players' training kits, said: "Welcome to the Chelsea family, Todd Boehly! #LetsGo"

The American-Swiss consortium are 'on course' to complete their takeover of Chelsea despite recent drama surrounding the sale.

It was reported on Monday that the Department of Culture, Media and Sport had denied that there is a 'notion of alarm' regarding the sale,despite several Government sources claiming that the whole takeover could collapse.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Trivago have now deleted their welcome message, with it unclear as to whether this was a scheduled tweet posted in expectancy of the takeover, or whether their tweet was misleading fans of the club.

imago1011819713h

The post caught the eye of the Chelsea fans, with several confused by it's timing.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he has met with Boehly but is yet to discuss summer plans ahead of the takeover.

He said: "We had lunch together but it was in a room with everybody like players and staff. It was friendly and open, a very informal meeting over lunch for half an hour or 40 minutes. We didn’t go into details.

"He paid some money so I don’t think he’s keen to drop the ambition. That would be a big surprise. I am sure that he is ambitious to build a competitive Chelsea for the highest level." 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011998894h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona 'Very Optimistic' About Signing Chelsea's Marcos Alonso After Negotiations

By Nick Emms46 minutes ago
imago1012058844h
Transfer News

Report: Kalidou Kouliably 'Pushing for Chelsea & Barcelona' Transfer Ahead of Napoli Exit

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012055705h
News

'You've Got to be Respectful' - Jordan Henderson Reveals Conversation With Mason Mount After FA Cup Final

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1012045677h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Dealt Blow as Barcelona Agree Terms With Raphinha Ahead of Summer Move

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010082589h (1)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chilwell's Return to Training Gives Chelsea Welcome Boost Ahead of New Season & Alonso Uncertainty

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1008210618h (1)
News

Watch: Ben Chilwell Returns to Chelsea First Team Training Ahead of Leicester Clash

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1012040515h
Transfer News

Report: Harry Kane Was Not a 'Viable' Signing for Chelsea Last Summer

By Rob Calcutt5 hours ago
imago1011941255h
News

Chelsea Fans Set to Unveil Thomas Tuchel Banner at Stamford Bridge

By Rob Calcutt6 hours ago