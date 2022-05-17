Trivago Remove Post After Todd Boehly to Chelsea Welcome Tweet

Chelsea sponsor Trivago have removed their post which seemed to confirm Todd Boehly's takeover of the club.

Boehly is set to complete his purchase of the Blues in the coming weeks after current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of March.

On Tuesday morning, Trivago took to Twitter to post a welcome message to Boehly, despite no official annoucement that the sale has been completed.

The travel company, who are one of the club's sponsors and have their name printed on the players' training kits, said: "Welcome to the Chelsea family, Todd Boehly! #LetsGo"

The American-Swiss consortium are 'on course' to complete their takeover of Chelsea despite recent drama surrounding the sale.

It was reported on Monday that the Department of Culture, Media and Sport had denied that there is a 'notion of alarm' regarding the sale,despite several Government sources claiming that the whole takeover could collapse.

Trivago have now deleted their welcome message, with it unclear as to whether this was a scheduled tweet posted in expectancy of the takeover, or whether their tweet was misleading fans of the club.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The post caught the eye of the Chelsea fans, with several confused by it's timing.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he has met with Boehly but is yet to discuss summer plans ahead of the takeover.

He said: "We had lunch together but it was in a room with everybody like players and staff. It was friendly and open, a very informal meeting over lunch for half an hour or 40 minutes. We didn’t go into details.

"He paid some money so I don’t think he’s keen to drop the ambition. That would be a big surprise. I am sure that he is ambitious to build a competitive Chelsea for the highest level."

