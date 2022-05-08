Skip to main content

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel & The Nine Chelsea Players Who Watched U23s as Premier League 2 Survival Confirmed

Chelsea U23s ensured they avoided Premier League 2 Division 1 relegation with a 2-1 win over Tottenham at Cobham on Sunday afternoon.

After going behind in he 58th to Kion Etete's opener, Andy Myers' substitutions changed the game, with both first-teamers Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah featuring from the start, as Dion Rankine levelled up with eight minutes to go.

They needed a win to leapfrog Leeds United and confirm their survival, and two minutes to go they found the winner through Joe Haigh. 

The pressure was on, but they got the job done, just about. And the youngsters were playing in front of a busy Cobham. Many first-team players made their way out at the training ground to watch the final day match, as well as head coach Thomas Tuchel and his coaching team.

Nine Chelsea players were noted by CFCLoanArmy's Felix who was in attendance at Cobham on Sunday afternoon.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Mason Mount
  • Ben Chilwell
  • Reece James
  • Ruben Loftus-Cheek
  • Thiago Silva
  • Kai Havertz
  • Cesar Azpilicueta
  • Saul Niguez
  • Timo Werner

Updated at 18:21 (UK): Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kenedy were also spotted at Cobham. 

Spirits were high among the Chelsea players, as was the atmosphere at full-time as the survival bid was completed with the late turnaround. 

Todd Boehly was in attendance at Kingsmeadow as the Women came from behind twice to clinch the Women's Super League title, winning it for the third straight season and their fourth in five years. 

Other attendees at Cobham were Henry Lawrence, John Terry, Petr Cech and Claude Makelele. Academy stars Alfie Gilchrist, Xavier Mbuyamba and George Nunn were also watching the Development side. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011816331h
News

'Chelsea Need to Push Together' - Says Cesar Azpilicueta Following Disappointing Draw With Wolves

By Jago Hemming8 minutes ago
imago1011819996h
News

Thomas Tuchel Calls for Focus From Chelsea to Seal Third Place League Spot

By Jago Hemming53 minutes ago
imago1010435764h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Currently Behind Liverpool & Real Madrid in Race for Aurelien Tchouameni

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011337104h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Armando Broja 'High Up on List of Summer Targets' for West Ham

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011863108h
News

Double Delight for Chelsea as Women Win WSL & U23s Avoid Premier League 2 Relegation

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011817036h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Brace Vs Wolves Perfect Confidence Booster Ahead of FA Cup Final

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011816321h
News

Christian Pulisic Fires Message at Chelsea Squad Insisting They Finish Season Strong

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago0041027185h
News

Report: Government Will Not Block Chelsea Sale if Bruce Buck & Marina Granovskaia Remain

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago