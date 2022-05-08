Revealed: Thomas Tuchel & The Nine Chelsea Players Who Watched U23s as Premier League 2 Survival Confirmed

Chelsea U23s ensured they avoided Premier League 2 Division 1 relegation with a 2-1 win over Tottenham at Cobham on Sunday afternoon.

After going behind in he 58th to Kion Etete's opener, Andy Myers' substitutions changed the game, with both first-teamers Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah featuring from the start, as Dion Rankine levelled up with eight minutes to go.

They needed a win to leapfrog Leeds United and confirm their survival, and two minutes to go they found the winner through Joe Haigh.

The pressure was on, but they got the job done, just about. And the youngsters were playing in front of a busy Cobham. Many first-team players made their way out at the training ground to watch the final day match, as well as head coach Thomas Tuchel and his coaching team.

Nine Chelsea players were noted by CFCLoanArmy's Felix who was in attendance at Cobham on Sunday afternoon.

Mason Mount

Ben Chilwell

Reece James

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Thiago Silva

Kai Havertz

Cesar Azpilicueta

Saul Niguez

Timo Werner

Updated at 18:21 (UK): Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kenedy were also spotted at Cobham.

Spirits were high among the Chelsea players, as was the atmosphere at full-time as the survival bid was completed with the late turnaround.

Todd Boehly was in attendance at Kingsmeadow as the Women came from behind twice to clinch the Women's Super League title, winning it for the third straight season and their fourth in five years.

Other attendees at Cobham were Henry Lawrence, John Terry, Petr Cech and Claude Makelele. Academy stars Alfie Gilchrist, Xavier Mbuyamba and George Nunn were also watching the Development side.

