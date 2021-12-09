Thomas Tuchel Handed Ruben Loftus-Cheek Blow to Further Chelsea's Injury Worries

Chelsea's injury problems worsened on Wednesday night after Ruben Loftus-Cheek picked up an injury in the warm-up prior to their 3-3 draw against Zenit St Petersburg, head coach Thomas Tuchel revealed.

The current Champions League holders fell to second in Group H to finish the group as runners-up after conceding a stoppage time equaliser in St Petersburg.

Tuchel's selection problems were evident as Reece James played in midfield following the midfield absences of N'Golo Kante (knee), Mateo Kovacic (Covid-19) and Jorginho (back).

But their injury problems increased in Russia as Loftus-Cheek, who was set to come off the bench for the latter part of the second half, suffered an injury in the warm-up.

Tuchel confirmed the bad news after the match, telling the 5th Stand App: "Unfortunately for many weeks we are without N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, and now without Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek was out after the warm-up.

"We lost four central midfield players so we had Reece in there for some physicality.

"There are no excuses at all. I have understanding if things are not so easy or so fluid, maybe some players lack rhythm. This is absolutely no problem but we cannot manage our effort, our intensity and our level of physicality with which we play to the result."

It leaves Chelsea with one recognised central midfielder in Saul Niguez, who has been extremely underwhelming in the middle of the park since his arrival.

Mason Mount and Ross Barkley can also fill in, like James did on Wednesday night. Andreas Christensen is another option Tuchel may have to look to, to deal with the injury problems within the squad.

He will be hoping the injury to Loftus-Cheek isn't serious ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Leeds United. But with the busy schedule that awaits, it's unlikely the Blues head coach will want to take any risks.

