Thomas Tuchel Backs Kai Havertz to Start Scoring & Assisting for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel insists time is needed for Kai Havertz to grow at Chelsea and has no doubts he will start score goals and provide assists.

The 22-year-old has racked up four goals and two assists for the Blues this term in all competitions, but more is expected of the £72 million attacker.

Havertz is expected to lead the line on Saturday against Leicester City in the Premier League in the absence of Romelu Lukaku.

Ahead of the game, Tuchel was questioned over Havertz's ability to get better and has backed the Germany international to adapt to life at Chelsea to start firing on all cylinders on a consistent basis.

“He will continue (his goalscoring form), no doubts about it because he has a good character," Tuchel told the media in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

"He has a good attitude and took the right step for himself to challenge him in the Premier League at a club like Chelsea. It is exactly the right choice to bring out the best in him. It simply needs its time. Grass does not grow faster if you pull it. He needs time.

"He is very ambitious so we want the best of him of course, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow but at the same time he is only 22. So maybe there are some years to come for him. If he will stay and fight for it like he fights for it now to adapt to the Premier League, to adapt to his positions, there will be goals and assists under his belt. This is sure. I have no doubts.”

Havertz missed Germany's World Cup qualifier thrashing against Liechtenstein, but Tuchel confirmed he will be in the squad to face Leicester City.

He added: “He missed Germany’s game with Liechtenstein because of the injury he got vs Burnley when he was pushed over the line and into the spectators. He suffered from that and played the second match. He is in a good mindset and physically well so if nothing happens in training later, he is ready to go.”

