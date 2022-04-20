Thomas Tuchel says the Stamford Bridge pitch is a 'very, very difficult to play' following Chelsea's shambolic defeat against Arsenal.

Chelsea made error after error on Wednesday night in west London, including defensive mistakes from Andreas Christensen, Malang Sarr and Cesar Azpilicueta, to see them suffer a 4-2 loss.

Christensen was hooked at half-time, at the request of the defender Tuchel insists, despite an error leading to Eddie Nketiah's opener which saw him misjudge the bounce of the ball to play his intended pass into the feet of the Arsenal forward.

Tuchel has previously complained about the pitch at Stamford Bridge and was quick to mention it again post-match on Wednesday night, although he didn't want to use it as an excuse for the defeat.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"To say the pitch is difficult to play here it maybe sounds like an excuse, but it is a very, very difficult pitch that we have here. It's not in our favour. The ball bounces very awkwardly in front of Andreas when he wants to play this ball.

"But still, we had the same mistake against Real Madrid that cost us the next round of the Champions League, and this one cost us the next match. I can't remember when we got two goals like this."

With Stamford Bridge set to be redeveloped under the new ownership, Tuchel said last week that he would consider holding talks over extending the pitch.

“If we think this is a reason maybe we would go into the discussion but the pitch size is pretty much a given in our stadium at least, and should not hold us back from performing better and winning our home games.”

