Tuchel Breaks Down Chelsea's System When Addressing Their Goalscoring Versatility

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has addressed his side's clinical form in front of goal recently by breaking down the system they impose.

The Blues' squad is composed of 17 different goalscorers this already this season.

In their last two league outings, Tuchel's boys have scored 10 goals, even despite their two strikers, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, being out injured.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of their Champions League clash with Malmo on Tuesday afternoon, Tuchel broke down his side's system of attacking full-backs, explaining why they are so effective in front of goal.

"I think the statistic will look a bit different if you interpret the wing-backs more as midfielders," Tuchel told the press.

"If you play in a back three it is not really a full-back position, more a midfield position.

"I would not call them defenders," Tuchel continued. "They have to defend in some moments and like defenders, they are more free to attack and have a shorter way to the opponents box than as full-backs.

It is necessary that they are included and we bring them to the box at the end of our attacks to increase the goal threat."

Tuchel stressed how happy he is with his side, insisting that his defenders also hold their own roles in offensive plays.

"I am happy when we create chances, when we have five or six players in the box to be dangerous.

"In the system that we play, it is crucial that the wing-backs are there and have the freedom to be dangerous.

"Defenders need to be dangerous also for set pieces. We want to be strong for set pieces. That’s the way it is right now.

