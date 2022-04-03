Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel: Brentford Defeat Doesn't Boost Chelsea's Motivation for Real Madrid Clash

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea's defeat to Brentford won't affect his motivation levels for their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Brentford thrashed the Blues 4-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, leaving Tuchel's side to become the side in Premier League history to score the opening goal of a match in the second half but then go on to lose by a margin of 3+ goals.

Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring with a rocket from distance, but Vitaly Janelt's brace and Christian Eriksen's finish from close range turned the game around for the Bees. 

Chelsea were given Sunday off by Thomas Tuchel to allow the squad to rest and recover before going again on Monday to prepare for Real Madrid's visit on Wednesday for the first leg in the English capital. 

It was far from ideal preparation for Chelsea heading into the European clash off the back of a thrashing, but Tuchel wasn't in any mood to create unnecessary drama.

Tuchel knows that the defeat could serve as a reminder for the Blues, but believes it doesn't affect his motivation levels. 

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking to Chelsea TV post-match at Stamford Bridge, the Blues head coach said: "Losing never helps (motivation for next game). If it helps you get a reminder of what you need to put in to be a special team, OK this is the reminder. Me personally, I would not have needed it.

"Everybody knows what we have to do, where we come from and what can happen in football, to be prepared. My concern is not Wednesday (vs Real Madrid), I'm still in this game and need to understand what went on."

