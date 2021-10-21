Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Following Lukaku & Werner Blows

Thomas Tuchel has told his Chelsea squad to step up following the injuries to attacking duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Both came off in the first half during the 4-0 cruise past Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night following ankle and hamstring problems, respectively.

Tuchel confirmed they are now set to miss several games which leaves the responsibility of the goals to be shared around the team, albeit Lukaku and Werner have only contributed a combined total of six goals in all competitions for Chelsea this season.

"We need more examinations to be more precise but they will be out for some matches," said Tuchel on the extent of the injuries at full time.

With the pair missing, it will now give many the chance to be handed opportunities for a run of games in the side to prove themselves to the German.

That's what Tuchel wants and demands in the coming games, with Chelsea facing Norwich City in their next outing as they sit at the top of the Premier League.

"The guys who waited for the chance need to prove that they can do the same thing," Tuchel told BT Sport following the double injury blow.

Kai Havertz (left) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (right) both took their chances on Wednesday night.

"Whoever it might be, the race is on. The guys who start Norwich next game have our trust. We will try to find new solutions. Let’s try to stay positive. We won games without Timo and Romelu before. We don’t want to have these problems too often. But it happens. It’s during the season, you cannot hide from the fact that these type of things happen."

He added in his post match press conference: "There's still room to improve and on Saturday we need the same hunger and determination from whoever starts for us because we need goals to win matches. We need to find solutions without Romelu and Timo, that's clear. Everyone will join the race to be decisive for us."

