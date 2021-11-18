Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Delivers Seven-Word Verdict on Chelsea's Champions League Triumph

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his seven-word verdict on Chelsea's Champions League triumph back in May against Manchester City.

May 29. It was a night to remember at the Estadio do Dragao for the Blues. A Kai Havertz goal in the first half was enough to send Chelsea into ecstasy in Portugal. 

Two-time European Cup champions. Chelsea had created even more history. In 2012 it was Roberto Di Matteo. In 2021, it was Thomas Tuchel. Just four months on from taking the job in west London, he had taken Chelsea to the heights of European and club football.

imago1002966083h

After 97 minutes, the final whistle blew. Jubilation. Tuchel and his players went out of control as they celebrated a momentous occasion. 

Chelsea's 'Porto Uncovered' series looked back on the special result and Tuchel was asked to describe his emotions. He kept it short and simple.

“It’s the biggest relief. The purest joy," the Chelsea boss said.

imago1002913462h

He added: “Once you win such a big title things become a bit lighter. It's the journey that matters, it’s the process that matters. It’s very, very special.”

The Chelsea boss is hoping for more success in the capital after extending his contract in the summer. 

“So much more to come? Hopefully," he continued. "It’s our duty to bring out the best in us and to push ourselves, to be the best that we can because it’s what we love, it’s football, and being part of this, a big club and having such a great team around me is more than I can wish for. 

"We are looking forward to every single training session and, of course, to all the matches. We want to win it all.”

More Chelsea Coverage

