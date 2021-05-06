Tuchel: Champions League job not done yet for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is targeting success at Chelsea this season after they booked their place in the Champions League final.

Chelsea are in the FA Cup final and now the Champions League final after.a 2-0 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge to seal a 3-1 aggregate win to move into the final where they will face Manchester City.

In four months, Tuchel has guided Chelsea up the league into pole position for top four. They are now in two finals, a remarkable start to life at the club.

They are on the verge of having their best season since the 2012 Munich triumph, but the job is far from done.

What Thomas Tuchel said after the win over Real Madrid

"The job is not done yet, We are in two finals now and the sacrifice that I, personally have made, has been worth it since day one."

Chelsea have already faced Manchester City this season under Tuchel and have won, but Tuchel refused to say it gives them the 'upper hand' heading into the final.

"No, but it gives us a good feeling, confidence that we played that semi final on the edge, we used it because like I said before, I will say it always, for me Bayern Munich with Manchester City are the benchmark and we wanted to close the gap to Man City.

"This one match in the semi final we did that with a very impressive performance and we need that again. It gave us belief and confidence for every game after that because it is the highest level you can face.

"We had huge challenges in the Premier League and we came out of it very strong and showed our mentality and quality in all of these matches. So yes, we will arrive with self-confidence and with a positive energy in Istanbul. With no injuries, just the positive energy to win, to be one of the participants. We want to arrive with the clear focus to win."

Details of the Champions League final

Date: Saturday 29 May 2021

Time: 8pm (UK)

Opponent: Manchester City

Location: Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

