Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea will be ready to go again next season to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title.

Chelsea looked strong at the start of the season and poised to offer a real challenge to Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola's side's as they eyed their first league title since 2018, then managed by Antonio Conte.

But various problems for the Blues, including injuries and Covid-19 problems, have seen Tuchel's men fall off and sit in third, well off the pace of the leading two heading into the final month of the season.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea drew to Liverpool both times in the league, while Man City secured a league double over the current European and World champions.

As the 2021/22 season draws to a close, Tuchel has reflected on his first full season in charge, pleased with the efforts of his players despite it not being title-worthy.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Chelsea have fallen just short of challenging for the title but Tuchel insists they will be back next season for another shot at closing the gap.

He said: "The effort is there, the ambition is there and it’s no problem to be ambitious and to maybe not reach it. It would not suit us if we played it down and told everybody before the season that we open the bottles of champagne if we are fourth. No, we tried, we tried hard.

"Right now we have to again be the best that we can be. There is room for improvement, of course, and we will be ready for a good fight from next season on, because right now the gap is too big.

"We do not feel ashamed and we should not feel ashamed and we should not feel so disappointed that it holds us back to be good now, because there’s no shame in it. In general it is very tough to end up in the top four in this league and from there we will try to compete."

