Tuchel: Chelsea beating West Ham was significant in race for top four

Thomas Tuchel has highlighted the significance of Chelsea's 1-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

A 54th minute strike from Timo Werner sealed a deserved three points for the Blues against their city rival to boost their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Chelsea moved three points clear of the Hammers in fourth with just five games of the league season remaining.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Blues hadn't beaten West Ham away from home since 2017 but ended that run with a mostly dominant display in east London.

Tuchel recognised the importance of the victory over David Moyes' in-form side and has challenged his side to continue to deliver the points until the end of the season.

"It is significant because it's so difficult to win here," said Tuchel on the win. "I saw we were very strong in the first half, a very concentrated performance. We had to be so patient and aggressive at the same time because they invite you sometimes to come into their half, to have ball possession. But if you do easy ball losses they can punish you in a second with counter-attacks and set-pieces.

"We didn't allow that in the first half, we controlled the game, had excellent counter-pressing and closed the spaces for counter-attacks very bravely. So I am very happy about that.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"We were a bit too passive or too deep in the second half for 15 minutes and we instantly suffered because of their quality and physicality. We were a bit lucky not to concede from a shot from [Jesse Lingard] but overall it's a big strength of ours not to concede big chances.

"The team effort is huge and after 15 minutes of the second half, we got the control back in the game and had the chance to have a two-goal cushion, to score a second one and control the game after that.

"At 1-0 it's always tough until the end but I felt the team was very focused and strong. It's the best way to arrive in another massive match in the Champions League. The race will go on [in the Premier League] and we have to continue to deliver points."

