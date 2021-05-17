Tuchel: Chelsea Can Bounce Back From FA Cup Final Defeat to Finish in Top Four

Thomas Tuchel has told his Chelsea side to keep pushing for the top four with it still in their hands heading into the final two games of the Premier League season.

Chelsea have suffered back-to-back defeats in all competitions. Defeat against Arsenal last Wednesday casted doubt over their top four spot, then they lost 1-0 in the FA Cup final to Leicester City at Wembley.

They now face the Foxes again just three days later at Stamford Bridge but in the league this time, and another defeat would take top four out of their hands as Liverpool chase and hunt down the pack.

But Tuchel has told his men to not lose faith as they hold their own destiny.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"We have enough leaders and this is a strong group who deserved to win the final," said Tuchel following the cup final defeat, as quoted by the Guardian.

"We can absolutely accept that we didn’t win and that we can improve in some moments of the game. But it was enough to win the game and we were simply unlucky.

“If you have a group that arrives in the final, a Champions League final and arrives from ninth place to be in the race for the top four, there’s no reason to doubt that we are not strong enough. We were strong enough to arrive here so I’m pretty sure we are strong enough to handle the situation. Is it easy? No. But that’s the challenge. There is a lot of teams out there who are jealous of our situation."

He added: “They are quite down but I hope we built a relationship that goes beyond results. We are not happy with our performances even if we win sometimes. We are not happy when we lose. But there are aspects in this game we can absolutely be satisfied with. This is about bouncing back and we will not stop pushing the team. Now we push back in the race for the top four. It’s in our hands.

“We have another two finals. I’m not angry. I won’t be too much into criticism. It’s so hard to accept because you never think about losing a final. But it’s the best thing to play again on Tuesday. We will now figure out who is fit and try to conserve the positive things. I hope the atmosphere isn’t too negative because there is no reason for it.”

