Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Deserved all Three Points vs 10-Man Southampton

October 2, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict On Chelsea's 3-1 Win Against 10-Man Southampton

Thomas Tuchel has hailed his Chelsea side's performance and reaction after they beat Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

They got back to winning ways after seeing off the Saints 3-1 in west London to momentarily move to the top of the table.

Chelsea took the lead in the first half thanks to a Trevoh Chalobah header, and thought they had a second through Timo Werner but VAR chalked it off.

James Ward-Prowse struck the visitors level from the spot after ben Chilwell took down former Blue Tino Livramento in the box. 

But the Saints were reduced to ten in the 77th minute. Ward-Prowse caught Jorginho late and was shown his marching orders. Chelsea capitalised and late goals from Werner and Ben Chilwell got Chelsea back to winning ways in the Premier League. 

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Yes, it was absolutely a deserved victory. We played a good match of football, an entertaining match of football because Southampton played strong. But we did everything today, in my opinion, to deserve the win. We got late goals, we could've scored earlier, we could've finished the game in the first half but it's like this. We deserved to win.

"I was not frustrated with the one nil," he added on only being narrowly ahead at the interview. "If you score a second one, and they take it away from you for almost no reason then you are frustrated and it was necessary for me and my team to get the frustration off our shoulders and to refocus. 

"In the second half, they switched the system to a back five so it's more difficult to find spaces and to adapt to it, This was the challenge. If you have a lot of chances and you don't score the second one... OK one mistake they punish us and we gave away a poor penalty. But the reaction to the equaliser and red card was excellent."

