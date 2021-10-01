Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Tried to Keep Tino Livramento, He Decided to Leave

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did their utmost to keep highly-rated Tino Livramento at the club, before he decided to join Southampton on a permanent transfer.

Chelsea lost a promising young talent in the summer after the Saints agreed a deal to sign the 18-year-old for a fee of around £5 million.

They do have a buy-back clause in the deal, which has varied across several reports, with the latest claiming the Blues can purchase him from 2023 however the clause is set at £50 million. But if Chelsea were to agree a deal, they would end up paying around £38 million due to receiving a share of the profit from the deal in his next move.

Livramento left Chelsea due to feeling he was ready to compete and he has just done that down on the south coast.

He has started all of their first six gamed in the Premier League this season, flourishing at right-back, and will come up against his former employers when they head to Stamford Bridge to face the European champions.

Tuchel was asked about the teenager and Chelsea's attempts to keep him at the club. The boss was honest, insisting they wanted to keep him but it was Livramento's decision to depart.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Of course he was highly rated," said the Blues boss ahead of their encounter against Southampton on Saturday. "We did everything to keep him here, to show him his future and possibilities to compete also for a position in our team.

"He decided to go, it's his decision and you have to accept. There are no hard feelings as we can join possibilities and that’s on the player.

"He was competing with Reece James, with Azpi on the right wing-back position. I think it was an ideal position for him to fight and the group is not too big so there was a chance for him to make it all the way.

"If Tino decided to go, it’s fair enough. He does very well, we wish him all the best. This is what it is. We saw the potential, he decided to go another way and fight for his place in Southampton and that’s what the business is."

