Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Want More From Kai Havertz

Thomas Tuchel has challenged Kai Havertz to improve his performances after expecting more from the German at the start of the season.

The 22-year-old has only scored one goal in nine appearances this season after his Champions League final goal to win the Blues their second European Cup back in May.

Havertz hasn't been able to kick on yet this season following the final in Porto, which has seen the Chelsea attack struggle, with Tuchel expecting a lot more from the German.

Havertz again failed to perform on Wednesday night at Juventus in Turin as Chelsea fell to a second straight defeat in all competitions.

Tuchel wants, and expects, more from Havertz. He isn't angry at the Germany international, but won't shy away from telling the harsh truth in order to try to get him to perform.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Not only because of the goal, which of course helped, but he came back and showed a different attitude in training, a mature way of training, using his body," Tuchel told the media ahead of their clash against Southampton.

"Yes, I am not shy of saying it, we expected to see more of this in games and at the same time, it is important that I feel the whole team is maybe a little bit struck in expectations.

"We want absolutely more from Kai, what he can deliver because he is full of talent, of course. Nobody is angry at him but once you play for Chelsea, we want to have the best out of you.

"I don't know why, maybe it is because of our success, it's very important and necessary that we brush it off our shoulders and focus on the right here and now.

"I want to have the best out of me, the club does as well and the players and they need to accept these expectations but at the same time, get rid of them and fight hard for being an important player.

"Every time is a crucial moment, crucial games and we will push, we will not stop, try to help and the players in the need to show it. It's their game, quality and moments that they have to use."

